Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.92.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $766,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $14,802,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

