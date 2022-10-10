International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT Raised to €1.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.30 ($1.33) to €1.40 ($1.43) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICAGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.22. 454,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,909. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.88. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 245.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. Analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

