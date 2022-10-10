Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,066,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intersect ENT by 2,186.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 362,900 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 450.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 197,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 161,258 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $4,188,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.