Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.30. 30,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.33.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.