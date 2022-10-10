Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

INTU traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $390.18. 2,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.53 and its 200 day moving average is $424.33. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.