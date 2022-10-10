Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.27

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.27 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

