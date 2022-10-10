Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $266.71

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $266.71 and last traded at $266.78, with a volume of 557656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

