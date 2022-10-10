Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

