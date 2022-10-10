Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $268.74

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $268.74 and last traded at $268.76, with a volume of 4713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.40.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

