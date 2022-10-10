Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.33

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 5290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,862,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

