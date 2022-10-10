Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $49.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,058. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62.

