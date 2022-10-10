Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October 10th (CPB, HD, HGV, HSY, LKQ, LMT, LYV, OLO, RBBN, RIGL)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 10th:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.