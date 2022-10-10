Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,178 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 195% compared to the average volume of 3,111 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,569 shares of company stock worth $30,127,351 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Down 7.4 %

ANET stock traded down $8.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,565. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

