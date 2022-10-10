Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 19,522 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 13,022 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.19. 262,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,345. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $133.04 and a 52 week high of $215.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.68.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.