Invictus (IN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.46 Million

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Invictus has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $65,609.00 worth of Invictus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invictus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus token can now be purchased for approximately $37.95 or 0.00198032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Invictus Profile

Invictus (IN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Invictus’ total supply is 249,181 tokens. The official website for Invictus is invictusdao.fi. The official message board for Invictus is medium.com/@sol-invictus. Invictus’ official Twitter account is @invictusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Invictus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invictus (IN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Invictus has a current supply of 249,181 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Invictus is 37.8676726 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://invictusdao.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.