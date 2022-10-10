IRON Financial LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 5.4% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,507. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

