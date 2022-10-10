IRON Financial LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Tobam boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 307,750 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock remained flat at $103.90 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 68.95% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

