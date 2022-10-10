IRON Financial LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 834.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 462,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,176. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

