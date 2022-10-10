IRON Financial LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 834.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 462,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,176. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

(Get Rating)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.