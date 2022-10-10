IRON Financial LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 95,267 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

USMV traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,425 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

