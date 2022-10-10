iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Cut by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.00. 82,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,598. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

