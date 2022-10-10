iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,128.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $171,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:USHY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,522 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

