iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.19. 4,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.42.

