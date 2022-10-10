iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $725,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

