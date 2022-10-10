iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Reduced by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,768 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.71. 33,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,271. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

