iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.36

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 1,610.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.