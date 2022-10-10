iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.29. 56,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

