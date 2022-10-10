iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,051 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,466. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

