iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,321 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 0.9% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.95. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.