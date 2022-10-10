iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,218,417,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 2,913,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after buying an additional 2,030,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.