iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 536,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,665,000.

Shares of MCHI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.59. 65,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

