iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.40. 860,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,005,385. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

