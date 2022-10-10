iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.57. 1,620,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,005,385. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

