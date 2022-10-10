iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

DSI stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $66.99. 6,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,717. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

