iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

