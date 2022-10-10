iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.80. 1,902,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,379,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

