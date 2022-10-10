iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 355.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,529 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,412,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.90. 34,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,748. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.83 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.