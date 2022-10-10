iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Anson Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 370,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

