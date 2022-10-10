iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820,825 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 356,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.