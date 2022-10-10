iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 894,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $101,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $104.99. 101,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

