iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,652. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.94.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

