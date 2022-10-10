iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.55. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

