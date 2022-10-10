iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iStar during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iStar by 442.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 70,774 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 920,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of iStar by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 46,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth about $17,218,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $728.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

iStar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

