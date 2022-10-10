Izumi Finance (IZI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282,947.00

Izumi Finance (IZI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Izumi Finance has a market cap of $3.97 million and $282,947.00 worth of Izumi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Izumi Finance has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Izumi Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,060.54 or 0.99999967 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003517 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Izumi Finance Profile

Izumi Finance (CRYPTO:IZI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2021. Izumi Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,119,860 tokens. Izumi Finance’s official message board is izumi-finance.medium.com. Izumi Finance’s official Twitter account is @izumi_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Izumi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/izumifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Izumi Finance is izumi.finance/home.

Buying and Selling Izumi Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Izumi Finance (IZI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Izumi Finance has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Izumi Finance is 0.02523711 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $104,393.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://izumi.finance/home.”

