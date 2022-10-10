J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,773. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.