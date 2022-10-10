J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 8,237 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

AGG stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $95.24. 50,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,404. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.38 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

