Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 14.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lazard by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Lazard by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Lazard Stock Up 0.5 %

Lazard stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.57. 4,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,310. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

