Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 199.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic Trading Down 5.6 %

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,902. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.