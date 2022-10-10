Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 313 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.68. 598,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,043,891. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

