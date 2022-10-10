Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

