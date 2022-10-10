Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.05. 1,454,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

